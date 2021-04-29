DUBLIN — The city council unanimously agreed to spend $10 million on the possible development of an affordable housing project adjacent to the west Dublin BART station.
The city will partner with BRIDGE Housing, a nonprofit organization that aims to build 308 units on a city-owned 3.6-acre site at 6501 Golden Gate Drive. The 100% affordable housing complex would be built in two phases, 136 units and 172 units. Thirty percent of the first-phase homes – 40 units– are slated for special needs residents, homeless individuals and families, and veterans. These 40 homes would include basic necessities, such as furniture and kitchen items, including appliances. The remaining units would not be furnished.
The project will be paid for with $7.1 million from Dublin’s affordable housing fund and $2.9 million from Alameda County Measure A1 bond funds.
“I’m in favor of what we are doing, and it’s a great idea,” said Councilmember Jean Josey. “We are sorely in need of affordable housing and having this many units is fantastic. I’m really pleased.”
The five-story building would include retail space and parking, along with the construction of at least 2,200 square feet of a ground floor café or similar use. BRIDGE Housing would also provide plaza enhancements to improve pedestrian access to the connection of the West Dublin/Pleasanton BART station.
According to the staff report, the architectural design for the project includes a variety of contemporary building materials, including cementitious panels, metal panels, awnings and railings, brick, veneer and stucco. The design would also feature varying vertical parapet heights and upper-level balconies.
During a December 2020 presentation, BRIDGE initially showcased a 77-unit development that was part of a larger multi-phase project at the Golden Gate Drive location. Eden Housing, another nonprofit developer, also presented an idea for a 21-unit project proposed by Eden Housing at 7922 Dublin Boulevard. At the time, the city council had directed staff to continue to work with BRIDGE Housing on refinements to its proposal, while exploring potential opportunities to provide funding to both projects. Since then, Eden Housing has withdrawn its proposal.
BRIDGE’s application still needs to go before the planning commission. A community benefit agreement will be presented to the city council after the planning commission completes its review.
Councilmember Michael McCorriston said he was impressed with the developer’s market focus.
“I think (the project) will be very beneficial to the city,” he said.
For more information, visit www.dublin.ca.gov.