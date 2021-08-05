The Dublin City Council has extended the support it began in June 2020 for local businesses recovering from COVID-19.
Following the unanimous passage of a resolution on July 20, during the council’s regular meeting, the board approved two new small business support grant programs: Commercial Rent Relief and Outdoor Operations, using American Rescue Plan Act funding. The original, temporary program started in June 2020, which waived zoning requirements for 41 local restaurants and expired on June 15, 2021. The new program will now run through September 2022.
“I think staff has worked hard with the restaurants in the community, and this is the kind of work strategies that we need going forward,” said Councilmember . “As things change, we are going to need to do all we can for the restaurants and businesses, and this is one way of doing that. I think it is a good plan.”
The state authorizes local governments to recover reasonable costs of providing services to the business community including the issuance of temporary use permits (TUP) and site development review waivers (SDRW). Dublin’s current TUP application fee is $271, and the current SDRW application fee is $380. However, according to staff, those fees do not cover the full cost to process applications, as well as other administrative costs.
The recommended changes approved by council are: $1,536.50 (up from $271.00) for TUPs; and $2,776 to $4,292 for SDRWs (up from $380.00). Costs are based on time and materials. Monies for the expenditures are built into the economic development budget and will be reimbursed through the American Rescue Act. According to staff, there is $235,000 earmarked for the program, which will run through September 2022 or until the funds are exhausted.
Splatter Returns
During the same meeting, the council welcomed plans for the return of the popular Splatter festival in Emerald Glen Park. The event will return on Sept. 18, following a year off due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Splatter is an annual event that celebrates the diversity of Dublin and surrounding communities through the incorporation of multicultural components. This year’s festival will showcase community performances including Bollywood, Chinese dance and West African drum and dance groups. A diverse blend of food vendors will also be on hand in the Dine Around the World food court, featuring cuisines from various regions of the world. Similarly, guests will have the opportunity to shop in the Arts and Crafts World Market, which will offer goods from around the world. The festival’s grand finale will kick off with a 15-minute performance by Imagine Circus. The performance will feature fire dancing, juggling, and throwing. The night will end with a 10-minute drone light show customized to celebrate Dublin and the Splatter festival. The cost of the event according to staff is approximately $135,000.
“Splatter is one of my favorite events, and I’m just happy we are able to have it this year,” said Mayor Melissa Hernandez. “I am sure it will be a great outcome. I also want to make sure of regulations and just having everything in place since this is going to be one of our first big outings for the City of Dublin.”
For more information, visit dublin.ca.gov.