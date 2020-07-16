In a special meeting held last week, July 9, the Dublin City Council took a deep dive into its police policies and initiated a subcommittee comprised of two councilmembers.
Recognizing a need for citizen involvement on the issue of potential police reform, the council named councilmembers Jean Josey and Shawn Kumagai to the subcommittee. The subcommittee will be responsible for setting the goals for any given task force, which would work to provide recommendations to the council. As Josey pointed out in the meeting that designated more than two hours of discussion on policing, it would be important to set a clear vision for task force participants.
“The last thing I want to do is to empanel a task force that is very invested in this topic and is very gung ho and then comes back to us with a bunch of recommendations that either we don’t have the budget for, or we don’t have the ability to deliver,” Josey said.
The decision came after Dublin Police Chief Garrett Holmes opened the meeting with a presentation on policing within the city. Contracted through the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office since 1982, Dublin currently spends about $20.7 million on police services — up from $16 million in fiscal year 2015-2016. Holmes explained the cost hike has largely been due to increases in salary, as well as workers compensation and retirement.
“The majority of our police services expense is spent on salary,” he said.
Holmes went on to outline Dublin’s policies on the use of force. Per policy, every incident of use of force requires documentation in a police report, and a supervisor has to be notified at the time of the incident. Each use of force is reviewed up the chain of command and a determination is made whether or not the use of force was within the Dublin Police Station (DPS) policy and lawful.
For 2019, Holmes reported over 38,500 calls for service, 1,700 arrests and 51 incidents of use of force. He noted the majority of the force used was a firm grip to apply handcuffs. Around 20% of the use of force incidents involved people under the influence of drugs or alcohol; another 20% were experiencing a mental health crisis.
For that year, he also shared the demographics when it came to arrests and use of force. For arrests, 42% were white, 25% African American, 25% Hispanic and 8% other. For use of force, 40% were white, 20% African American 20% Hispanic and 20% other.
In comparing those figures to the demographic makeup of Dublin, residents are 42% white, 37% Asian, 8% African American, 7% two or more races and 5% other.
Holmes stated that when he receives the breakdown each month on arrests, about 75% of those people arrested are not Dublin residents — many are recently released from the nearby Santa Rita Jail or they have traveled into the city.
“There is a lot of fear mongering of outsiders and (those who ride) BART (into the city),” said public speaker Hannah Keel, who also asked for the presentation to be posted online for public review.
Another public speaker, Shirley Lilondowski, spoke to commend Holmes and his staff for their participation in policing discussions in the Tri-Valley. She expressed hope that he would consider re-appropriating some of the city’s police services funds to crisis teams of plainclothes officers that would work to address drug abuse and mental health crises.