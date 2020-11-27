At its meeting held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, the Dublin City Council took a number of actions.
In addition to approving a funding agreement with the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District for a Safe Routes to BART Grant of $1.5 million for the Iron Horse Trail Bridge at Dublin Boulevard Project, the council also approved a purchase and sale agreement with Dublin Historical Preservation Association for the acquisition of property at 6558 Donlon Way, in Dublin, and approved the creation of a new reserve fund for the acquisition and associated fees.
A first amendment to the City of Dublin Community Benefit Program Agreement between the City of Dublin and VP-RPG Dublin, LLC, for the Cambria Hotel project was also approved.
The city also proclaimed Nov. 28, 2020, as Small Business Saturday in Dublin, recognized the participants of the 2020 Inside Dublin program, and approved amendments to a number of Dublin zoning ordinances regarding the creation of accessory dwelling units and junior accessory dwelling units city-wide.
Other approvals included a Design-Build Energy Savings Performance Contract with Willdan Energy Solutions and appointments to the Community Task Force on Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.
The city’s emergency operations plan was also adopted during the meeting, as well as the Downtown Dublin Streetscape Plan, and the City of Dublin Streetscape Master Plan to support the Downtown Dublin Preferred Vision was amended.
Finally, the council established rules for the selection of vice mayor and repealed a previous resolution, which referred to the first meeting in December as the date for the selection. As elections are not always certified by that date, the rule was amended.