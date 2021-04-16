In a meeting set for Tuesday, April 20, at 7 p.m., the Dublin City Council will address its unfinished business concerning BRIDGE Housing.
The council will consider appropriating $7.1 million from the City’s Affordable Housing Fund and authorizing the commitment of $2.9 million in Alameda County Measure A1 Bond funds to BRIDGE Housing for a development project.
BRIDGE Housing is seeking to develop a 3.6-acre site located at 6501 Golden Gate Drive within the Downtown Dublin Specific Plan area. This proposal is in response to the city’s Notice of Funding Availability for affordable housing and direction received from the city council after reviewing the initial proposal on Nov. 17, 2020.
The proposed project consists of 308 affordable units to be built in two phases of 136 units and 172 units, and includes ground floor retail, amenity space and parking. The council will consider reserving up to 308 units from the Downtown Dublin Specific Plan Development Pool and related deal points for a Community Benefit Agreement for the affordable housing project.
American Rescue Plan
The council will also consider adopting a resolution to approve the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) budget for the fiscal year 2021/22 and establish a fund to track related expenditures.
Under the ARPA, the city will receive approximately $12.2 million distributed in two equal tranches by no later than June 2021 and June 2022, respectively.
To watch the meeting, visit https://dublin.ca.gov/1604/MeetingsAgendas-Minutes-Video-on-Demand.