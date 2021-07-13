The Board of Trustees for the Dublin Unified School District has confirmed several key hires for the upcoming school year, including Mark Nelson to be principal of Fallon Middle School.
Nelson spent the last 10 years as assistant principal at Mill Valley Middle School in Mill Valley, California. He was also a middle school history teacher in San Diego.
A native of the Pacific Northwest, Nelson graduated from Gonzaga University with bachelor’s degree in history and a secondary education teaching credential.
The board last week also announced that Heather Duncan would be the district’s assistant superintendent for human resources.
Duncan, who is working towards a doctoral degree in educational leadership, had been serving in the same capacity as an interim appointment.
In three other appointments, the board named Connie Lu to serve as director of fiscal services, Gary Muhammad to serve as information technology supervisor, and Joy Maglalong-Young to be wellness coordinator for the district.
Lu joined the district as accounting manager in 2018 and had been serving as interim director of fiscal services since 2020.
She previously worked for the Hayward, San Lorenzo, and Newark, California, school districts.
Muhammad previously worked as network systems specialist for the New Haven Unified School District in Union City, California.
Maglalong-Young, who has a master’s degree in counseling psychology, has been an elementary school counselor for the Dublin district. She is also a registered marriage and family therapist and was health and wellness coordinator for the Newark Unified School District.