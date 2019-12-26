Natural gas heaters, ranges, water heaters, fireplaces and other appliances may no longer be allowed in new homes and commercial buildings in Dublin. The city is considering requiring all new construction to rely only on “carbon-free” electricity and 100% renewable power sources, such as solar and wind.
The proposal is part of the city’s effort to reduce greenhouse gas production. The goal is to get Dublin’s greenhouse gas emissions to “net zero” by 2045. Net zero means that whatever emissions remain in the city can be offset by such environmental tools as carbon sequestration, where carbon dioxide is buried underground, or through planting more trees.
The city first approved its climate action plan in 2010. The City Council received an update at its Dec. 17 meeting. Since the city adopted its plan, the state has mandated tighter goals in an effort to severely reduce the state’s carbon footprint by 2045 to help reduce global warming.
City staff will be preparing more details on steps the council can take, and assessing their impacts. The council could decide on those by March.
The new rules will bring lifestyle changes for many people and businesses. For instance, the restaurant business would be affected, because chefs prefer to use gas, which is more flexible in changing food temperature quickly.
Mayor David Haubert said that since the restaurant business is an important segment of the local economy, their opinions about potential impact should be considered when the staff reports back later this winter.
Local transportation makes the single biggest portion — 60% — of Dublin’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to the climate action plan. And that doesn’t include pollution coming from vehicles driving the two freeways that pass through Dublin. The city’s update sets goals of having 12% of city motorists driving alternative fuel cars by 2025, and 33% by 2030.
The city can assist the change by passing an ordinance to require all commercial and multifamily units to set aside 25% of their parking spaces for charging electrical vehicles. And the city wants to see 68 new publicly-available charging stations, owned either by the city or a third party, by 2025; and 184 by 2030.
Another way to cut road emissions is to develop a parking plan designed to shrink single-occupancy vehicle use, according to the report, which does not mention how that would be done.
Promoting other modes of transportation, such as transit and LAVTA’s shared autonomous vehicles, can help reduce single-occupant car travel.
Methane gas emissions from decomposing landfill waste also contributes to greenhouse gas. The state set new goals to reduce organic material in landfills. By 2022, the target is to see a 50% reduction from 2014 levels; and, by 2025, have 75 percent less than 2014. Projected cost of doing that is $17 annually per individual and $662 for a business, according to the report.
Berkeley in July 2019 became the first city in the United States to ban gas in new businesses and homes. Although some protested, it was supported by PG&E, East Bay Community Energy, environmental groups and many residents.
A web site for a national chain of heating stores lists advantages of electric heat in a mild climate as cheaper to install, easier to maintain, and with a longer mechanical life than gas furnaces, which need regular maintenance for safety. Otherwise, there could be a danger of carbon monoxide poisoning. However, electric heaters are slower to heat than gas, and consumers usually pay more for electricity than for natural gas.