California’s fastest growing city has no city center.
What do people want? “A vibrant downtown Main Street experience” that attracts people and rivals other downtowns in the area, according to the city council’s citizen survey, held earlier this year. The survey also asked, “Where is the social center of Dublin?” Over 58% replied that no (urban) social center exists.
About 50 people attended the second Dublin Downtown Plan meeting on Sept. 16 to give further input into the plan that 61% of the 245 responding to the survey chose, which would bring a one-acre town square to an extended Golden Gate Drive.
Assistant City Manager Linda Smith said the vision for downtown is “not developer driven; this is city driven.”
The plan as presented would be accomplished in steps over the next 25 years. When finally completed, the area would not just be a place to go shopping. It would be a place to gather with green spaces for activities, a farmer’s market, restaurants, signature architecture, including a hotel and some one-bedroom housing.
That idea drew approval from Dublin resident Richard Guarienti. “We have to look to the future. Let’s get started,” he said.
There were differing opinions on key aspects of the proposal. Some people favored including one-bedroom housing since it would be ideal for older people who were downsizing and want to walk to all the nearby amenities. Others opposed putting any housing or a hotel in the area.
Noelita Conlogue, a longtime Dublin resident summed up the meeting. “Be grateful to have an opportunity to have a voice. Keep an open mind. The plans are evolving. Look beyond where you are tonight,” she said.