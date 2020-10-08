The Dublin City Council may create hybrid zoning in order to build a new job generation area on Dublin Boulevard east of Fallon Road.
The 291-acre area could potentially produce 4,000 to 6,500 jobs, depending on the industries that attract developers’ interests. Jobs mentioned at the council’s Sept. 15 virtual meeting included medical technology, green technology and “office condos” — spaces for professionals to work remotely in an office setting without commuting. Such centers could draw employees to live in Dublin. The employees’ relatively high disposable income would help generate more business for the shops in Dublin, which would add to the city’s sales tax revenue.
Vice Mayor Arun Goel raised the idea of job-commuting centers. He suggested the city hire a consultant to build the framework.
Mayor David Haubert said he agreed with the council consensus that tech jobs are desirable, noting such firms “always talk about moving jobs to where people live.”
The mixed industrial commercial hybrid zoning would be a change from the currently planned unit development zoning, which an earlier council approved in 2005.
That zoning provides a total capacity of 5,100 employees on 2.4 million square feet of buildings and 393 residential units.
The new hybrid zoning, if approved, would bring a range of 4,000 to 6,500 employees in a range of 2.2 million to 3.5 million square feet of hybrid mixed commercial and industrial zoning.
Green space planned for the hills on the property’s north side would remain the same.
The property is located near the I-580 freeway entrance/exit, which would enable employees to travel quickly to their jobs.
Dublin Boulevard will be hooked up to Livermore’s North Canyons Parkway. In the planning stage, a connection of the two roads has been worked on for years. The design and construction are expected to be completed over the next two years.
Joining the two roads will provide a shortcut between Livermore and Dublin, said Livermore Acting City Engineer Bob Vinn.
People from Livermore and Dublin shop in each other’s towns, so they want that shortcut, Vinn added.
The road also will help send the Rapid bus to East Dublin BART without having to drive on the freeway, as it does now.