In its upcoming meeting, March 2, at 7 p.m., the Dublin City Council will review its unfinished business relating to a mental health care pilot program, along with its community outreach process.
The council is set to consider authorizing the city manager to enter into a funding agreement with Axis Community Health, as well as a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the cities of Pleasanton and Livermore, to provide funding to the proposed Mental Health Urgent Care pilot project.
If approved, the cities of Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore agree to pay Axis Community Health a sum not to exceed $321,495 for project startup and project budget year one costs. Each city would pay one-third.
Community Outreach
The council will also receive a report on the city-led community outreach process for the SCS Property — undeveloped property between Tassajara Road and Brannigan Street from just north of Gleason Drive to I-580. During this time, the council will provide input on guiding principles for the process and consider approval of an agreement with ELS Architecture & Urban Design to assist with the community outreach.
How to Join
The meeting will take place March 2, at 7 p.m. To view the meeting, visit http://bit.ly/Indy_DublinMeeting. To submit a speaker slip, email the city clerk at marsha.moore@dublin.ca.gov.