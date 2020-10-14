A design from KTGY Architecture + Planning for the luxury Dublin development of Tassajara Hills was among the finalists in the 43rd Annual Major Achievement in Marketing Excellence Awards sponsored by the Building Industry Association of the Bay Area.
Built by Toll Brothers, the Prescott is a five-bedroom, five-an-a-half-bathroom, 4,459-square-foot, single-family home. It was a finalist for best architectural design for a detached home over 3,000 square feet.
KTGY Architecture also took the award for best architectural design for an attached home under 2,000 square feet.
The Estancia is available from Lennar Homes in its Bay Area Mountain View development.
MAME award winners were announced Oct. 1.