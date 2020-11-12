DUBLIN —The Dublin Diversity and Inclusion Alliance met last week as part of its ongoing conversation to address racism and eliminate prejudice.
The virtual meeting took place Nov. 5 and featured a presentation from member Jason Grammar.
“One of our missions is to develop these practices of oneness,” said Grammar. “We can talk about oneness, but how do we actually practice and integrate oneness activities into fostering unity in the community?”
During Grammer’s presentation that night, he highlighted the group’s goals, which are to learn and gain experience, hold themselves accountable, stay on mission and pursue a community culture of oneness.
“These are the goals that we are executing and are going to hold ourselves accountable to,” he said.
“(We’re) participating in the first bullet, here, of inviting dialogue and consultation, about expanding collective knowledge, and appreciating our diversity and experiences, and then directing that toward discovery, and how we can, collectively, change our behavior and create a culture where healing racism and eliminating prejudice can occur.”
From the beginnings of the Alliance, two of the founders have been looking for ways to engage their communities in the efforts to overcome the difficulties of living in multicultural areas.
“I started and hosted the Elimination of All Prejudice and Racism Dialogue in Dublin at the Dublin Civic Center in 2018 to help start a conversation on prejudice and racism,” said Michael Karami, a 43-year-old who has resided in Dublin since he was 3. “Regis Harvey was the first person to accept the invitation ... We aim and hope to create an environment that is open to all community members and is safe and supportive, so we can listen, share, hear stories and see people for themselves.”
Since then, the Dublin Diversity and Inclusion Alliance has been seeking ways to bridge the gaps between the people in their city.
With more than 100 members, the Alliance has expanded its goals to become educated on all forms of prejudice and racism, from the history behind them to misinterpretations; hear where they stemmed from and why; and to search for and independently investigate truth.
“We also want to have meaningful conversations of topics that are the most challenging in relation to all prejudices, from inequality of women and skin tones to religion, which are just a few,” said Karami. “Individuals going through this process and gaining knowledge, in addition to what they had, will better the ethos of their households, neighborhoods and communities. Also, it would hopefully lead people from an awareness to a recognizing, and finally to acceptance of the oneness of humanity, which is not sameness.”
The public is invited to get involved initially by attending the Elimination of All Prejudice and Racism Dialogue, where attendees will hear more about the oneness conversation and all other activities, events and projects that are taking place now and in the future.
“People can be part of Eliminating All Prejudice and Racism with initially looking within themselves, since any action towards these goals starts with each of us,” said Karami.
Events are posted on the group’s Facebook page with a Zoom link attached to the event posting that anyone who has Facebook can access. They are currently the first Thursday of every month, with the next on Dec. 3, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
To be a part of the continuing conversations around overcoming prejudice and racism, follow the group at facebook.com/DIAdublin or email diversityinclusionalliance@gmail.com.