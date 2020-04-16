The City of Dublin will see a revenue shortfall of $2.68 million by June 30 as a result of state and county shelter-in-place orders.
The council met April 7 to review how much the financial hit of the coronavirus has damaged the municipality, in addition to the city’s response.
“Obviously, things have changed quite a bit since the strategic planning meeting in early March,” Assistant City Manager Colleen Tribby said. “The pandemic has had a significant impact on city revenue and city operations, and we’re going to see some immediate effects from it. We’re doing our best to be as accurate and careful as possible, so this report has our best and most up-to-date information in it.”
Tribby went on to indicate the first and largest hit has affected sales taxes, as the lack of shopping during the shelter-in-place has been impactful. With only necessary stores open — such as grocery stores, restaurants offering take-out and drug stores — Dublin will be losing $1.8 million in current sales tax revenue. Another $250,000 in interest that would have been accumulated from investing those sales tax dollars will be gone. The city also makes money off the fees it charges for recreation programs. That fund is predicted to drop by $587,000.
Tribby then made predictions for future years. The forecast for the fiscal year from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, is a revenue shortfall of $6.5 million. The following fiscal year looks a little better at $5.4 million.
Dublin has not seen such revenue shortfall predictions since the 2008 recession, when the city underperformed by a total of $4.8 million, said Tribby.
However, there is a silver lining. Tribby emphasized the decline is a shortfall in projected revenue, not an actual loss of money on the city’s books. She called it “flat” growth for the city’s general fund, because the city prepared well for covering the general fund into future years by employing conservative fiscal policies.
For example, the city squirreled away $10 million in general fund savings over the past few years to produce what Tribby called “a very positive cash flow.”
In recent years, the city added $1 million annually to its contribution to the CalPERS state retirement fund for public employees. The fund covers Dublin’s employees once they qualify after a required number of years of service.
This annual supplement to the CalPERS fund put Dublin in a good position, while other cities that lacked foresight will have to catch up to take care of their employees.
Staff will adjust the budget with a 15% cut. Part-time employees were to get their last check April 8. Future information about the shelter-in-place order will determine when part-timers may return and what sort of recreation program might be provided.
Prior to Tribby’s presentation to the council, City Manager Linda Smith offered a brief update on the city’s response to COVID-19, including efforts to secure a hotel for medically fragile or first responders who need to be isolated from their families.
“It’s a unique time in our history — one I hope we never have to repeat in the future,” Smith said. “And I just appreciate the continued support of the city council as we make tough decisions.”
For more updates from the City of Dublin, visit https://dublin.ca.gov/.