The Dublin Farmers' Market will host free concerts at Emerald Glen Park at 6 p.m. on Thursdays, June 17 through Aug. 5.
The concerts will be held in the outdoor Emerald Glen Park amphitheater. Hot foods will be available for purchase and the Dublin Lion's Club will be serving local beer and wine.
Concert goers should bring their own blankets or seating. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and hand sanitizing stations will be available.
The concert line-up includes The Illeagles, an Eagles tribute band, on June 17 and The Unauthorized Rolling Stones, a Rolling Stones tribute band, on June 24.
Also scheduled are the East Bay Mudd, a classis soul and rhythm and blues band, on July 1; dance band Neon Velvet on July 8; Sacred Fire, a Santana tribute band, on July 17; The Spazmatics, an ‘80s cover band, on July 22; the party band Pop Fiction on July 29; and The Purple Ones, a Prince tribute band, on Aug. 5.