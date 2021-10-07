The annual Dublin Harvest Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, on the grounds of the Dublin Heritage Park and Museums, 6600 Donlon Way.
The old-fashioned, family-friendly event will feature a hay maze, panning for gold, calf roping, bluegrass music, wagon rides, face painting, and fall-themed games such as pumpkin golf and a pumpkin ring toss.
The Murray Schoolhouse, with exhibits featuring Dublin’s immigrant founders, and the 1910 Kolb House will also be open for tours.
General admission is free. Activity wristbands are available in advance at www.dublinrecguide.com for $7, or $9 at the festival.