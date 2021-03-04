After an already tumultuous year, Dublin High School’s staff and students, as well as members of the community at large, are now mourning the death of the school’s beloved head custodian.
Just last year, Derek Rosas celebrated 15 years of service at the school. He is being remembered as a dedicated, hard-working person with a kind heart and insightful wisdom, according to Dublin High School Principal Maureen Byrne.
"For those of you who didn't know Derek, he had a heart and a mind that were hard to match,” said Byrne. “Derek went out of his way always to make (Dublin High School) look good. He was funny and kind and one of the most well-rounded people I have ever met. He was a musician and could tell a story like few others. He loved his family and friends deeply and lived life fully. He was like a Zen master - so wise and insightful. I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Derek, and I know I am not alone in feeling that he leaves a void that will not be replaced.”
School staff set up an online tribute site at kudoboard.com to give those offering their condolences a place to pay their respects to Rosas.
“Derek was an amazing individual,” said Veronica Wienholz in a message on the site. “I had the pleasure of having many conversations with him over the years, and my most memorable was soon after the passing of his father. He was always so genuine, sincere and kind, and I used to enjoy our talks about anything that was going on at that time. In addition to being a wonderful person, he was always quick to handle any maintenance issue I had and would also give a quick wave when he passed my classroom or a drive to my car with the ‘DHS campus wheels.’ He will be missed, and I am grateful that I had the pleasure to have knowing him.”
Others expressed many of the same sentiments in the numerous posts on the board, which only highlights the positive impact Rosas had on all those with whom he came into contact.
“Derek was a kind soul and unflappable in his approach to tending to the needs of the campus,” said Jeff Taylor in another post. “He handled his job with dignity, grace and a can-do attitude. The campus looks beautiful and operates flawlessly thanks to his leadership. More importantly, Derek went out of his way to make sure needs were heard and met. If he said it would happen, it did. He will be sorely missed by staff and students alike. It takes a person of high quality to do the job he did, always with a smile on his face. Thank you, Derek, and rest in peace.”
To read the condolences or post a tribute to Rosas, visit https://bit.ly/2NPSieT.