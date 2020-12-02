The Dublin High School Gael Force Robotics Club designed a sanitation drone to clean the school’s football stadium between events.
The group named the project TERSUS – the Latin word for “clean” – and encapsulated the design goal within the name: Technologically Efficient Rapid Smart Unmanned Sanitizer.
Niharika Suravarjjala, club president, said the idea was originally brought up by Assistant Principal Paul Faris, who mentioned the management and operations team was having a difficult time keeping up with current cleaning protocols.
“They were spending hours trying to sanitize and disinfect the bleachers for our Gaels’ football stadium,” said Niharika, who is 17. “Having extracurricular activities still continue is the only thing that really keeps some students going during this difficult time, so it’s important that we adhere to these health codes and allow students to go to extracurriculars, but that doesn’t mean that work isn’t hard, especially for a management and operations team.”
The robotics club began researching sanitation drones and came across products like the $15,000 drone the Atlanta Falcons use in their stadium. Niharika and her team did not believe the Falcons’ drone incorporated modern technologies in terms of the ability to measure cleaning fluid and use coordinates in a flying pattern. It was also unwieldy and expensive.
“We decided to challenge ourselves and create something better that is not only cost effective and keeps our students safe and saves our management and operations teams time, but also uses technology to contribute in a positive way to our community,” Niharika said.
Vedant Agrawal is part of research and design management for project TERSUS. The 16-year-old said the drone design he and his fellow students came up with would allow them to clean their entire 6,200-square-foot stadium in 22 to 30 minutes. The product’s estimated cost is just $2,600.
“We decided to advance this drone and implement an AI (artificial intelligence) system and use a GPS system to accurately plot the path the drone will take,” Vedant said. “We will also have a manual control mode.”
He noted the design team found a perfect balance of fluid output and battery power, allowing it to remain airborne for 10-13 minutes on one charge and dispense three-fourths gallon of Ph7 sanitizing fluid. He noted this is the exact same flight time as similar drones on the market for 20% of the cost.
“The drone itself is made of carbon fiber, so it’s very light,” Vedant added. “We will have multiple batteries, and the time to charge each battery is low enough, and we will have enough on site charging so that it can run constantly.”
Once in use, the drone is designed to hover approximately 10 feet in the air, spraying its sanitizing fluid over the stadium seating. The club hopes to have its first prototype functioning early next year. Once their stadium-cleaning drone is airborne, work will begin on a design for a smaller, indoor version and community uses for the existing outdoor version.
Because the project has been completely funded by member and community donations, the club is committed to keeping quality high, costs low and looking for ways to give back to the community.
“The initial idea was just for Dublin High, but now we are looking at using these for elementary schools and city parks to help make things as normal as possible in this extremely un-normal time,” Niharika said. “So, we are still accepting donations, and every cent goes to the project.”
The group’s original goal was to raise $4,000 by Thanksgiving break. They have surpassed that, and plan to use excess funds to create more drones, optimizing the amount of time to sanitize a given area.
“The goal is to get this as cheap as possible and work with clubs at other schools and have this be a student and tech kind of project where we created this for the community and support the community, with the funds coming from the community,” Niharika added.
The Dublin High School Gael Force Robotics Club is still collecting funds for Project TERSUS. For more information, or to donate, visit https://bit.ly/Indy_Robotics.