DUBLIN — A motorist who struck and killed a pedestrian in Dublin while making a left turn has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, court records show.
Rafael Olano, 64, of Dublin was charged July 12 with the misdemeanor offense for allegedly failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk at an intersection, a police report filed in Alameda County Superior court stated.
According to the report, the traffic accident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on June 7 as the victim, Amaduddin Said Rasuli, 66, also of Dublin, walked west on Dublin Boulevard toward Hansen Drive.
As Rasuli began to cross north over Dublin Boulevard in the east crosswalk with a green light, Olano — who was driving south on Hansen Drive in his red Ford F150 pickup truck — made a left turn. Olano failed to see Rasuli, who had been in the crosswalk for about eight seconds. Olano struck Rasuli, his truck rolling over Rasuli before Olano came to a stop, Dublin police Detective Jeffrey Hellman wrote in the report.
Alameda County paramedics pronounced Rasuli dead at the scene.
A police investigation found Olano had failed to yield to the pedestrian and violated the vehicle code section for failing to “exercise due care for the safety of a pedestrian within a marked or unmarked crosswalk.”
Prosecutors filed the vehicular manslaughter offense as a misdemeanor — not a felony — because they found that while Olano drove in an unlawful manner, he did so without committing gross negligence, the complaint said.
Olano was not arrested, but is scheduled to appear for an arraignment in Alameda County Superior Court on Aug. 3.
If convicted, Olano could face up to a year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.