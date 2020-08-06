The City of Dublin distributed approximately $520,000 in loans to 65 local businesses to help them remain open and viable during the COVID-19 recession.
Over the last two weeks, the Small Business Emergency Microloan Program allocated loans to 42 restaurants, seven retailers and 16 personal service-type businesses, totaling nearly 700 employees.
The zero-interest, unsecured, short-term loans of up to $10,000 are designed to cover payroll, rent, operating expenses or working capital. Applications were reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.
“It was an easy, easy process,” said Kim Leund, controller for Total Floors. “We got approved, and it helped us with three months of expenses. It was an unexpected surprise, and we are very grateful.”
According to the city, a third of the loans will be forgiven for each year the business remains in operation. If the business survives three years, the loan will be forgiven. The loan could also be expunged if the business produces sales tax equivalent to the amount of the loan.
The council unanimously approved the program in May when local businesses began to suffer following the state’s shelter-in-place orders.
“We are talking about a stopgap measure for an unprecedented situation,” said Councilmember Shawn Kumagai at the time. “If we do not come to their aid, some of (the local businesses) will end up closing shop; that is just a fact.”
Funding for the program came from the city’s Small Business Assistance Grant (SBAG) Program created in 2013. Amador Valley Industries contributes $100,000 annually to the program to support small businesses in exchange for an exclusive construction and debris-hauling contract. SBAG’s current balance of $519,461 was used to fund the Microloan Program with a breakdown of $390,000 to restaurants, $52,000 to retailers and $77,000 to personal services/businesses.
According to the city’s website, 141 applications were submitted. While Dublin Mayor David Haubert is happy with the council’s ability to help small businesses in need, he is dissatisfied that not everyone who needed a loan received one.
“I am pleased to say that the application process went very smoothly,” Haubert said. “However, we were oversubscribed … and we are currently thinking of ways to help those who did not receive funding from this program.”
But for businesses like Total Floors, the loan was a godsend.
“We received $10,000, and without it, we would have had to dig hard to stay open,’ said Leund. “I honestly don’t know what we would have done without it.”
For more information, visit www.dublin.ca.gov/microloan.