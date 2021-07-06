The Wave Waterpark has reopened to the public just in time to welcome the summer crowds.
Currently operating at limited capacity, the water park plans to fully reopen by July 3.
The park is run by the City of Dublin’s Parks and Community Services Department, and Assistant Director Bridget Amaya said things are going well.
“Right now, we are on a truncated schedule, and so we have various amenities open at different times throughout the day,” Amaya said. “Once the weekend of July 4 comes around, the plan is for the park to be open in full mode from that weekend on.”
The Wave has been open for a few months for activities such as swim lessons and fitness classes, but the waterpark side of the facility has been closed since last year per COVID-related state and county guidelines.
One new addition to the park this season is concessioner Rebel Kitchen. Owner Gianni Schell said he was set to open last summer, but the pandemic put his business on hold.
“We did all the leg work in 2019 to open in 2020, so we are ready to go,” Schell said. “It’s been nuts this year, especially with the hot weather. Everyone wants to be in the water park, and our food has been well-received.”
Schell has been in the catering and concession business for more than 30 years. He designed the menu at Rebel Kitchen to resemble what can be found at a ballpark, but with some higher-end and healthier options. From Polish sausages, burgers and fries to a Wagyu burger, a veggie and hummus burger, visitors to The Wave will have plenty of options.
Rebel Kitchen will be open the same hours as the water park and will be available for Movie Nights on Friday evenings. Schell said business has been so good, he is currently looking for additional staff.
“Everyone is excited to be out and so far, so good,” he said.
Though restrictions have eased, and more people are going out, Amaya said the park’s vigilance has remained high.
“I think everyone should know safety is our top priority,” she said. “All of our slide attendants and lifeguards are Red Cross certified, and we are continuously cleaning every hour.”
Rebel Kitchen’s menu will be online in time for the July 4 weekend. Fees for the waterpark vary by height and city of residence. There is no reentry to the park. No outside food is allowed, except water. Current hours for the park are daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but those times will be extended with the full reopening. For more information on hours, prices and attractions, visit www.theDublinWave.com or call 925-574-4800. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.DublinRecGuide.com.