A new Imagine Playground, designed to be accessible to children with special needs, is now open at the Dublin Sports Grounds.
The $5 million renovation at the Dublin city park also includes an all-inclusive picnic area, upgraded landscaping, parking facilities, pathways providing easier access to the sports fields, and a new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant restroom facility.
The city reached out to individuals and organizations that work with people with special needs to design the playground, including Dublin Unified School District special education teachers, Little League Baseball’s Challenger Division, and the local School of Imagination. The city also sponsored booths at events in 2018 to ask residents what they would like to see in the new all-abilities playground design.
Dublin received a $1.4 million grant from the state Department of Parks and Recreation to help pay for the renovation.
The Dublin Sports Grounds encompasses almost 23 acres near the city center off Dublin Boulevard and Civic Plaza, including a baseball diamond, two softball diamonds, and two soccer fields.
A new illuminated public art piece, “Conversations,” by artist Barbara Grygutis, has also been installed near the redesigned playground, designed to emphasize the human ability to transcend differences and find common ground through conversation.