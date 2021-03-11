Dublin is seeking a student representative for the city’s Parks and Community Services Commission and new members for the Youth Advisory Committee.
The application deadline for both is Friday, March 26.
The Parks and Community Services Commission advises the city council on the operation and maintenance of parks, recreation program, and community services. It meets at 7 p.m. the third Monday of every month. Members receive $50 per meeting.
The student representative must be a Dublin resident and be either a junior or senior in the 2021-2022 school year. The representative will serve from June 1 through May 31, 2022.
The Youth Advisory Committee also provide input on city programs and activities. The committee meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month.
Applicants must be Dublin residents and enrolled in middle or high school for the upcoming school year. Members will also serve from June 1 through May 31, 2022.
Applications for both positions are available at the City of Dublin’s website, https://dublin.ca.gov.