Dublin Police Services will conduct a DUI checkpoint from 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, to 3 a.m. on Sunday, May 30, near Dublin Boulevard and Civic Plaza.
The goal, according to police, is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring motorists from driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
“The safety of our community is, and always will be, our mission,” Captain Nate Schmidt said. “We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk.”
Police said checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.