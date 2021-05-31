Dublin Police Services will hold its annual Youth Academy from June 14-18. The program is free and open to students from 14-18 years old who have an interest in criminal justice.
Law enforcement personnel will cover topics ranging from crime prevention and community policing to crime scene investigation, canine units, and the bomb squad.
To apply, go to www.dublin.ca.gov/FormCenter/Dublin-Police-Services-8/Dublin-Police-Services-Youth-Academy-190 or pick up a paper application at Dublin Police Services, 6361 Clark Ave. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, June 8.
For more information, contact Deputy Paula Greenbaum at 925-833-6622 or the Crime Prevention Unit at 925-833-6677.