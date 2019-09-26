Two different diversity and inclusion efforts in Dublin were on display at Dublin’s Sept. 17 city council meeting.
Dublin residents Regis Harvey and Mike Karami introduced the Diversity Inclusion Association, which they founded a year ago with the goal of eliminating prejudice and racism. And the Dublin Sister City Association’s Kim Halket explained that the organization would like to initiate a new relationship with a city in South America or Asia.
Both groups are helping Dublin expand its interest in promoting inclusion of all ethnicities, religious backgrounds, and other things that have kept people apart.
The council invited Harvey and Karami to the meeting to talk about their group. Mayor David Haubert attended several of their meetings, as have councilmen Shawn Kumagai and Arun Goel.
Harvey and Karami said their 100-member-strong group typically draws about 30 people to their meetings, held at 7:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month in a conference room at Dublin Civic Center, 100 Civic Plaza.
Although it meets in Dublin, the discussions draw people from around the Tri-Valley, and also San Francisco, Hayward, and Oakland who participate in discussions. Topics have included race and religion issues, women’s rights, police brutality, gerrymandering, and the practice of excluding some neighborhoods from access to home loans, which is known as redlining, after the red line that banks have used to show the boundaries of such zones.
Participants hear data about the different topics from reliable sources such as federal and state reports, Harvey said. The other component is sharing of personal experiences and feelings about the topics.
The Oct. 14 meeting will discuss immigration, a topic more complicated than many people think, Harvey and Karami said. Immigration involves not just building a wall along the Mexican border, but also political asylum policies that affect refugees from many nations. There is also the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, better known as DACA. DACA is a proposal to qualify people who arrived in the United States for a renewable two-year period of protection from deportation, and couple it with the ability to get a work permit.
Some of the attendees have been high school students, Karami said. One enthusiastic girl has attended three consecutive meetings with her mother, and talked about how different ethnic groups sit in their own areas at lunchtime, and don’t make an effort to mingle. So there is a growing interest by a few of them to start a separate group addressing issues affecting students in high school and middle school.
Sister City Group May Pick a New Continent
The Dublin Sister City Association is looking for a second sister city to add to its current partner, Bray, Ireland, and are considering looking to South America to add diversity to the Dublin’s sister city relationship. Ideally, the partnership should be a true twinning with the same population and type of economy, said Halket, the group’s president.
The DSCA was formed in 1987, and forged a relationship with Bray, Ireland. Since then, Bray was dissolved as a city, and became part of the County Wicklow government. Wicklow has invited Dublin’s DSCA to visit in 2020.
Halket asked the council for a one-time gift of $5,000, so DSCA can promote itself more in the city, and attract new members. The council was not ready to act on that yet. They directed City Manager Chris Foss to do more research into the details of what would work.
There was a formal vote, though, about finding money to send Haubert to Ireland for a planning meeting for a possible visit to County Wicklow in July 2020. The city is invited, but has not visited Bray as often as Bray has visited Dublin, Haubert said. He said he thinks Dublin owes them a visit now.
Councilwoman Jean Josey moved to spend up to $5,000 to send Hauber, and a staff member to assist in sizing up what the commitment for an official DSCA visit would cost. Josey’s motion passed 4-1.
Goel voted no. He did not say why, but told The Independent later that modern electronics can eliminate the need to travel to do planning. Further, Haubert will be termed out a few months after the July 2020 visit. Furthermore, he said, the exchange visits now are more county-to-county than city-to-city, since Bray was dissolved as a city, and subsumed into County Wicklow. So most of the expenses and planning should be covered by Alameda County, he said.