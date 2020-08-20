The Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) named its new high school at this week’s meeting.
The name Emerald High School won with unanimous favor.
According to Chip Dehnert, DUSD public information officer, Emerald was one of three options presented by the Naming Committee composed of students, parents, community members and staff. The two other options were Alamilla Springs High School (a natural spring that served as a sort of oasis to those migrating to the bay area) and Parks High School (a reference to Camp Parks, the military base found in the center of Dublin). The three options were selected by the Naming Committee after over 260 suggestions were made by the community.
“Besides Board Policy criteria, which said names should focus on individuals of importance, the curricular focus of a school site, or a reference to the location of the school, the Committee also wanted a name that was specific to Dublin — that would feel relevant over time and that was unique,” Dehnert said. “There are no other Emerald High Schools in California and only one other in the country (located in South Carolina).”
A contract for work at the site was also awarded to Teichert Construction, Dehnert explained. This Phase 1, Increment 1 portion of the project includes most underground utilities, clearing and grubbing the entire site, erection of construction sound walls, and building the engineered building pads.
“The district hopes to have a groundbreaking ceremony on the site in mid-to-late September,” Dehnert continued.