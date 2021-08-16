The Alameda County Sheriff's Office suspended in-person visiting at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on Friday because of a rise of COVID-19 cases.
The agency made the announcement about 6 p.m. on social media, saying the decision was based on a recommendation from the Alameda County Public Health Department.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," the announcement said.
Visitation will be suspended until further notice. The announcement suggested checking the ACSO website alamedacountysheriff.org for updates.
Professional non-contact appointments were being allowed.
No other details were immediately released.