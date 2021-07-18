Dublin is accepting applicants for a second series of online Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) classes to teach residents about disaster preparedness and basic response skills to help their neighbors and other members of the community following a disaster.
CERT is a national initiative under the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Locally, the Alameda County Fire Department serves as the lead coordinator.
The Dublin classes are free and open to residents 18 and older, or to 14- to 17-year-olds with approval of a parent or guardian.
Participants will have between Aug. 3 and Oct. 3 to complete the 20-hour virtual course covering emergency preparation, team organization, medical operations, fire safety, utility control, search and rescue, and disaster psychology. An in-person, hands-on skills class will the scheduled later.
The first series of CERT classes this spring were also taught online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To register, go to www.eventbrite.com/o/alameda-county-fire-department-1734344016.