Lilia Tsui, who teaches English at Dublin, works with those who need help understanding the local school system. This year, she also worked with the community to launch “Voces con Poder,” a forum for families to ask questions, provide feedback, and offer suggestions in both Spanish and English.
The school district last week also honored three classified employees.
Theresa Meadows, a secretary at Dublin Elementary School, received the Teresa Herrington Memorial Award, given annually to a classified employee for exemplary service.
Meadows has been with the school district since 2001, having also worked at Dublin High School and Fallon Middle School. The award is named for Teresa Herrington, who was a school district secretary for 25 years before her death in 2005.
Jay Hourcaillou, a warehouse worker for six years, was named Classified Employee of the Year, often going to work at 4 a.m. to receive and prepare food for delivery across the district. He was also instrumental is ensuring that personal protective equipment was delivered to school staff during the pandemic.
Jose Rodriguez, who has worked in maintenance for the school district for 19 years, was named Classified Employee of the Year, Skilled Trades Category. The board noted that Rodriguez coordinates with school staff to ensure that work gets done without disrupting student learning.
“We have an incredible group of talented and dedicated employees in Dublin,” said Daniel Moirao, interim school superintendent.
“Even in this most challenging of years, our classified and certificated staff have gone above and beyond to meet the needs of this community,” Moirao said. “While they all deserve our praise and recognition, I relish the opportunity to highlight some of these incredible people.”