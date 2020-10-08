Dublin has approved its Climate Action Plan (CAP) for 2030 and beyond to meet a 2020 deadline, as mandated by state law.
At its Sept. 15 meeting, the council unanimously authorized the report, which analyzed Dublin’s contribution to the planet’s greenhouse gases (GHG). The CAP took staff a year to research and involved collecting data measured by various Bay Area agencies, such as the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Three members of the public spoke during the virtual meeting and urged the council to adopt the plan.
The 467-page document relies heavily on making local transportation greener in order to reduce GHG, the major cause of climate change.
Transportation dominates 60 percent of Dublin’s GHG pollution. The city has instituted or will adopt ways to shrink that figure. A master plan for bike and pedestrian pathways is already in effect. City government has also encouraged the additional use of electric vehicles by installing charging stations at Shannon Center, Fallon Sports Park, Dublin Library and the Dublin Public Safety Complex.
In addition, the city will soon implement bans on parking cars in front of newly designed buildings. Instead, the property in front of the building will be used for bicycle parking, which is designed to send the visual message of minimizing car commuting.
Cleaner Power Sources
While transportation is a major part of the pollution picture, lifestyle features in Dublin contribute to GHG, too. Electricity for industrial and commercial sources add up to 11 percent of Dublin’s GHG. Another 11 percent comes from residential gas use. Commercial and industrial gas comprise 7 percent of the problem.
One step toward addressing excess gas and electricity consumption came several years ago, when Dublin joined East Bay Community Energy (EBCE) to offer its residents options for lower carbon and no-carbon power sources in comparison to some of PG&E’s offerings. The city itself signed up for totally carbon-free power for its municipal operations to set an example for residents. Using the carbon-free electricity also helps reduce gas emissions, as some power comes from plants that burn gas to generate the electricity.
Staff indicated in the CAP report that Dublin already met its target for 2020 pollution reduction, though that won’t be official until 2021, when the measured data has been processed.
Dublin emissions in 1990 were recorded at about 275,000 metric tons of pollution. Pollution rose to about 328,000 metric tons in 2010 and dropped to a little below 320,000 metric tons in 2015. Despite a population growth from 28,000 in 1990 to about 64,000 in 2020, this year’s figure for metric tons of pollution has now reached the same level that was measured 30 years ago. The dramatic drop to the 275,000 metric tons this year is largely attributed to the policies about transportation and clean power. The figures are cumulative, over five years.
Meeting the 2020 CAP goals set for 2030 is expected to be tougher. The CAP further outlines a struggle to attain the carbon-neutral goal by 2045; new technology will have to be invented to clean up pollution sources.