The City of Dublin is seeking applicants for the positions of poet laureate and city historian.
The application deadline for both positions is on Friday, Nov. 27, at 5 p.m.
The city poet laureate serves as a public advocate for the appreciation and advancement of literary arts in the City of Dublin. Responsibilities include:
- Create and read poetry for civic events, public ceremonies, and dedications, as coordinated through city staff.
- Serve as a resource to staff, city council, and commission; may act as a liaison between the city and local schools, literary organizations, and bookstores.
- Assist with the development of classes and workshops devoted to poetry; potentially coordinate and participate in staged poetry readings.
- On an annual basis, have at least one original poem displayed in a city facility.
If more than two applications are received, a selection committee coordinated by the Heritage and Cultural Arts Manager will review all applications and submit the top two choices to the Heritage and Cultural Arts Commission for final recommendation. The Heritage and Cultural Arts Commission will present their preferred poet laureate to the mayor for recommendation to the city council. Following city council approval, the poet laureate will formally begin the two-year term in January of each appointment year.
The city historian will assist researchers, students, librarians, and members of the public and press in accessing resources for historical information. Responsibilities include:
- Maintain, add to, and facilitate access to city historical records.
- Respond to inquiries regarding the city’s past.
- Serve as a resource to staff, city council, and the Heritage and Cultural Arts Commission; may act as a liaison between the Commission and local schools, genealogical groups, and members of the media and the public.
Review of applications and selection of the city historian will be recommended by the Heritage and Cultural Arts Commission, which will put forward a maximum of two applicants to the mayor. The mayor will recommend final appointment for approval by the city council, with the city historian formally beginning the four-year term in January of each appointment year.
To apply for the poet laureate position, visit https://bit.ly/2K7AHwM. To apply for the city historian position, visit https://bit.ly/3ngtN6y. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3njnxer.