The City of Dublin is seeking applicants to fill vacancies on the Heritage & Cultural Arts Commission, Human Services Commission, Parks & Community Services Commission, Planning Commission, and the Senior Center Advisory Committee.
Dublin residents interested in serving on one of the boards must complete an application. Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk's Office at 100 Civic Plaza by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13. Postmarks will not be considered. Applications may be submitted electronically or obtained by contacting the City Clerk's Office at 925-833-6650.
The Mayor recommends all appointments, subject to confirmation by the City Council. Appointments are four-year terms. It is anticipated that appointments will be made at a meeting of the City Council in January.
To learn more about each Commission or Committee and how to apply, visit https://dublin.ca.gov/1962/Commission-Board-Vacancies-Information.