Dublin is seeking input from the public and organizations that support people with disabilities as the city updates its Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Self-evaluation and Transition Plan.
The public can comment by completing an online survey at https://dac.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8eIR2nthQIhdgwZ. Organizations can complete a survey at https://dac.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9G2AWZxtOdLIBTf.
Printable versions of the surveys can be found at www.dublin.ca.gov/ada.
Questions and comments should be sent to Sai Mididdi, the city’s ADA Transition Plan project manager, at sai.midididdi@dublin.ca.gov, by calling 925-833-6630, or through California Relay at 7-1-1. Comments should be submitted by Aug. 10.
Dublin will use the updates to make changes to city facilities, programs, services, and events to accommodate persons with disabilities, based on usage.