Dublin is seeking input from residents and local organizations as it updates its Americans with Disabilities (ADA) self-evaluation and tradition plan.
The city will follow the updated self-evaluation and transition plan as it reviews access for persons with disabilities to municipal facilities, parks, programs, services, activities, and events.
Comments can be provided online at https://dac.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8eIR2nthQIhdgwZ for residents and https://dac.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9G2AWZxtOdLIBTf. The deadline to comment is Friday, Aug. 20.
For more information, contact Sai Midididdi, ADA transition plan project manager, at sai.midididdi@dublin.ca.gov or 925-833-6630.