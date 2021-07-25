Dublin is seeking residents to serve on a committee to review proposals and make recommendations for two public art projects at Dublin Heritage Park.
The 10-acre park at Dublin Boulevard and Donlon Way includes several historic buildings, a pioneer cemetery, and picnic areas.
Residents will be joined on the Art Selection Committee by city staff and commissioners.
To apply, complete an application form at https://dublin.ca.gov/FormCenter/Parks-and-Community-Services-9/Public-Art-Selection-Committee-Interest--64 by Monday, Aug. 2.