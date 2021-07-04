Dublin is seeking residents to serve with city staff and commissioners on a committee to review proposals and make recommendations for two public art projects at Dublin Heritage Park. To apply for the Art Selection Committee, go to https://dublin.ca.gov/FormCenter/Parks-and-Community-Services-9/Public-Art-Selection-Committee-Interest—64.
East Bay Interfaith Community held its "Into the Light" event at the Muslim Community Center in Pleasanton, June 27. (Photos – Doug Jorgensen)
