The Dublin Parks and Community Services Department is inviting teens who will be entering seventh grade or above next fall to apply for the LEAD program, which offers the opportunity to work with city staff during summer recreation and aquatics activities.
Participants will receive training in how to lead group activities, water and playground safety, and supervising young campers. They will receive training in various job-related skills, such as resume writing, job search techniques, and interviewing.
To apply, go to https://dublin.ca.gov/FormCenter/Parks-and-Community-Services-9/Dublin-LEAD-Application-2021-175. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m., Thursday, April 22.