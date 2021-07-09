With temperatures expected to be over 100 degrees through the weekend, the air-conditioned Dublin Senior Center, located at 7600 Amador Valley Blvd., will serve as a cooling center during the heat of the day, Friday through Sunday.
Temperature checks will be required upon entry, and masks must be worn at all times, regardless of vaccination status. The lounge, library, computer area, and other common areas will be available, and furniture will be spatially distanced. Ongoing cleaning of high-touch areas will take place throughout the day.
Cooling Center Hours at the Dublin Senior Center:
Friday, July 9, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Saturday, July 10, 9 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.
Sunday, July 11, 9 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.
The Dublin Senior Center features an air-conditioned lounge area with a television, reference computers, books, lending library and puzzle table. Please call 925-556-4511 or visit online at www.dublinseniorcenter.com for more information.