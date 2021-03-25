ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA — Cities in the Tri-Valley are adapting to an evolving economy in the wake of a global pandemic.
Dublin city officials are making an effort to reserve a few acres east of the Fallon Road exit at Interstate 580 to generate private sector interest in a work center. The center would serve people who do not want to go all the way back to their original work sites, but would like to be closer to home and in a work-like environment.
Dublin would benefit from increased property taxes on the facility, said City Manager Linda Smith. She further noted that cities have very little taxing power of their own, besides sales tax and a transit tax. The city was fortunate to have achieved a budgetary surplus, continued Smith. Dublin plans to maximize money it brings into recreational programs from fees by making certain the city is keeping up with any changes in the kinds of programs the public wants, Smith said.
In Livermore, the city does not have a good location for a work center that would pull in people from the Valley, said Adam Van de Water, the city’s project manager/economic development director. However, he likes Dublin’s idea of a work center, noting that it can keep commuting workers closer to home, which can encourage more community involvement.
Van de Water pointed out that his city is not located conveniently next to I-580, as is Dublin. Originally, city officials thought that building the Isabel Plan, with a shopping village and 4,100 units of mixed housing, would be the terminus for the BART extension from the Pleasanton/Dublin station. But the San Francisco-dominated BART board voted against it.
Pleasanton Assistant City Manager Brian Dolan said that Dublin’s goal for a Fallon Road work center sounded interesting. He said he was aware of the private sector opening such offices in various communities, but has not dealt with one personally.
“If our residents can use it, it’s great,” Dolan said.