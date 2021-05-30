DUB - Ground breaking.png

Dublin broke ground last week on the third phase of improvements to Fallon Sports Park. The remaining 14 acres of the 60-acre community park will include a cricket field, four sand volleyball courts, two Little League fields, and multi-sport batting cages. The projected cost of the improvements is $10.5 million. From left are Councilmembers Michael McCorriston, Sherry Hu, Mayor Melissa Hernandez, Councilmember Jean Josey, and Vice Mayor Shawn Kumagai.  (Photo – Doug Jorgensen)