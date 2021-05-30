Dublin broke ground last week on the third phase of improvements to Fallon Sports Park. The remaining 14 acres of the 60-acre community park will include a cricket field, four sand volleyball courts, two Little League fields, and multi-sport batting cages. The projected cost of the improvements is $10.5 million. From left are Councilmembers Michael McCorriston, Sherry Hu, Mayor Melissa Hernandez, Councilmember Jean Josey, and Vice Mayor Shawn Kumagai. (Photo – Doug Jorgensen)
featured
Granada High School hosted a varsity boys' soccer game against Amador Valley May 12. The score was unavailable at press time. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
- Tri-Valley Civil Air Patrol Cadets Receive Various Awards
- Dublin Starts Phase 3 in Fallon Sports Park
- Memorial Day Observed Across the Tri-Valley
- Blood Drive Set for Dublin Senior Center
- A's Right Fielder, Former Amador Athlete to Host Concert Series to Honor His Mother
- “Preparation” is the Operative Word
- Dublin Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint to Promote Safety
- Livermore Police Special Weapons Team Arrests Suspect in Possession of Firearm