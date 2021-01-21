DUBLIN — The city council has taken another step toward its commitment to a renewable and carbon-free footprint.
In unanimous vote Jan. 12, the council agreed to set the default electricity option for Dublin residents to the “Renewable 100” electric power grid from East Bay Community Energy (EBCE) — a nonprofit public agency that provides greener power at low rates.
“I’m very excited about this move; I think it is the right thing to do,” said Vice Mayor Shawn Kumagai. “Having clean, local job-creating renewable energy is a good thing, and I think this policy pushes us toward that.”
While the move will result in a price hike for some, the City of Dublin opted to offer Renewable 100 to customers, because it is the only 100% carbon-free
option of EBCE’s current plans with just 1% nuclear power registered in the energy mix, according to city staff. Renewable 100 is anticipated to cost residents approximately $4 to $5 dollars more per month than PG&E, with commercial and industrial customers’ bills rising to around $15 more a month, depending upon their usage. Larger businesses could see a more significant charge increase.
When the EBCE program began three years ago, there were three available EBCE power options: Bright Choice, Brilliant 100 and Renewable 100. But in July 2020, EBCE decided to cut the Brilliant 100 program, which was the most cost-
efficient for customers and was 100% carbon-free, because rates were no longer covering EBCE’s cost of service.
The council chose to eliminate Bright Choice, narrowing the option to the Renewable 100, since it more strongly supports the city’s five-step plan to meet its Climate Action Plan (CAP). The CAP aims to make Dublin residents and commercial and industrial businesses carbon-free by 2030.
Dublin residents with EBCE Bright Choice contracts will now need to decide if they want to move to Renewable 100 or leave the agency altogether for PG&E. Current residential customers receiving Bright Choice or Brilliant 100 have the option of receiving service through 2021.
“We can achieve over half of the greenhouse emissions (goal) by opting up our community to 100% of carbon-free or renewable electricity,” said Shannon Young, environmental services director for Dublin. “In addition, this has the potential to be the most economically efficient option.”
In 2018, the County of Alameda and 11 of its cities formed EBCE to create a not-for-profit public agency that governs this Community Choice Energy service. The cities currently served are Albany, Berkeley, Dublin, Emeryville, Fremont, Hayward, Livermore, Oakland, Piedmont, San Leandro and Union City. Pleasanton is expected to join sometime this year. Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez represents the city on the EBCE board.
Customers who sign up for the new program can opt out at any time and return to their previous PG&E contracts if they are unhappy with the service. Residents will receive outreach about the program via citywide mailers and updates from their utility servers.
“It’s the right thing,” said Councilmember Michael McCorriston. “The timing is right and quite frankly I am glad we are the leaders on this in the Tri-Valley.”
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/Indy_DublinEBCE.