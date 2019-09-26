When Rhea Mitr told her grandfather that investigating new cancer cures was her subject for a science contest, he told her “there is no answer to cancer.” Mitr refused to believe him. She began researching new cancer therapy medications called immune checkpoint inhibitors, which affect immune regulation used for rare cancers that resist usual chemotherapy and other treatments.
She’s now one of the contest’s finalists.
“Our generation should strive to tackle problems once thought of as impossible. That is why I wanted to challenge the conception and discover an answer to cancer,” she said. Rhea, a senior at Quarry Lane High School, was encouraged by the head of her math department, Art Squillante, to tackle this difficult topic. She was especially motivated after the 2018 Nobel prize in medicine was awarded to two scientists’ discoveries in immune regulation cancer therapies.
Students from around the world submitted three-minute videos discussing their research projects. Mitr is one of 15 finalists from over 11,000 entries and 199 countries. The Breakthrough Junior Challenge winner, to be announced Nov. 3, will receive a $250,000 college scholarship. The teacher who inspired the student will receive $50,000 and the winner’s school will obtain a $100,000 state of the art science lab.
Mitr has also launched a “giving lives initiative” dedicated to increasing organ and tissue donations suggesting to state legislators ways to increase organ tissue donors. This would require a change in the driver license wording to require an opt-out box to be checked, a reversal of the current opt-in language.
“Inspiration is everywhere you go,” she said. “You just have to draw upon your experiences and look hard enough.”