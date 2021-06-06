Recently, 14 kindergarten through high school teams from Dublin competed in the Destination Imagination program, on both regional and state levels. Of the teams, nine placed in the top three of their categories and earned the right to present at the Virtual Global Finals event in June. Teams included Gigantic Teddy Bears (DHS), Narwhal Noobs (DSH), Lightbulbs (FMS), Living Organisms (FMS), The Dinamites (FMS), BOB The Destroyers! (FMS), Polaris (JDS), Puppy Power (AES), Awesome Kids (MES), The Pink Cracker Flamingos (MES), Rainbow Crayons (MES), You’re Muted (MES), Imagination Cheetahs (MES), Super 1st Grade Cougars (MES), and Team Rainbow (FES). Congratulations to all who competed and to all the teachers and parents who supported them.
featured
Granada High School hosted a varsity boys' soccer game against Amador Valley May 12. The score was unavailable at press time. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
- Pleasanton Unified Names Classified Employee of Year
- Garden Club to Look at Changes Over Time
- Teen Selected 4-H STEM Project Leader
- Barbara Maroney Receives New Patent
- Writers Group Names High School Winners
- Tri-Valley Haven Sets Run/Walk for Oct. 2
- Dublin Teams Get Imaginative
- Charity League Honors First 6-Year Program Graduates