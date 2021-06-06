Dublin Seal

Recently, 14 kindergarten through high school teams from Dublin competed in the Destination Imagination program, on both regional and state levels. Of the teams, nine placed in the top three of their categories and earned the right to present at the Virtual Global Finals event in June. Teams included Gigantic Teddy Bears (DHS), Narwhal Noobs (DSH), Lightbulbs (FMS), Living Organisms (FMS), The Dinamites (FMS), BOB The Destroyers! (FMS), Polaris (JDS), Puppy Power (AES), Awesome Kids (MES), The Pink Cracker Flamingos (MES), Rainbow Crayons (MES), You’re Muted (MES), Imagination Cheetahs (MES), Super 1st Grade Cougars (MES), and Team Rainbow (FES). Congratulations to all who competed and to all the teachers and parents who supported them.