Dublin to Consider Changing Zoning Ordinances Concerning Political Signs
During its regularly scheduled city council meeting, Tuesday, April 6, beginning at 7 p.m., the City of Dublin will consider amending a zoning amendment in regard to political signs.
The United States Supreme Court determined that content-based sign regulations violate the First Amendment and are unconstitutional. Content-based restrictions are when different types of speech, such as political or religious speech, are regulated differently from one another. The findings in this case had far-reaching impacts on sign regulations throughout the country. As a result, local jurisdictions have had to re-evaluate their sign regulations to avoid legal challenges.
Staff is proposing amendments to the city’s sign regulations to comply with the Supreme Court ruling, including modifications to replace content-based regulations and other non-substantive amendments to provide greater clarity, and companion amendments to ensure internal consistency within the Zoning Ordinance.
During the meeting, the council will also hold a public hearing to discuss weed abatement and offer direction to staff.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 6. It will be live-streamed on www.tv30.org. For more information, visit www.dublin.ca.gov.