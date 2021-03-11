The Dublin City Council will receive an update on the proposed Regional Street affordable housing project, March 16, at 7 p.m.
The city will consider authorizing an option agreement with Eden Housing’s controlled affiliate Corona Ely Ranch Inc. for the affordable housing project and appropriating $5 million from the city’s Affordable Housing Fund for the project.
The council will also consider initiation a general plan amendment study for about 73 acres east of Fallon Road. The study would evaluate changing the general plan land use designation from “general commercial” to general commercial/campus office.”
Council meetings are held via Zoom and through www.tv30.org or https://dublin.ca.gov/1604/Meetings-Agendas-Minutes-Video-on-Demand.