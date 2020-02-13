The City of Dublin will dedicate its new Public Safety Complex, 6361 Clark Ave., on Saturday, Feb. 22. The public is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m., take a tour of the new facility, and enjoy a barbecue lunch provided by the Dublin Lions Club.
The new police headquarters, at the corner of Clark Avenue and Dublin Boulevard, will anchor the Public Safety Complex, which includes the existing Alameda County Fire Department administrative offices. The new offices will house police administration, operations, and other essential functions. Units within the department will have their own office spaces, and the facility will include a much larger Emergency Operations Center and briefing/training room than was previously utilized at the Dublin Civic Center.
“Dublin Police Services is looking forward to moving into our new location so we can continue to provide a high quality of service to the community we serve,” said Dublin Police Chief Garrett Holmes. “The new facility will provide us with the space we need to grow as a department.”
The Alameda County Fire Department initially moved into its administrative offices at the Public Safety Complex in the spring of 2014. The department temporarily relocated while the police portion of the building was being constructed.
As the Public Safety Complex will be home to both Dublin Police Services and the Alameda County Fire Department, a new public art piece, created by artist Gordon Huether, will represent both agencies. The artwork, “Ribbon,” will also be unveiled at the dedication. Standing 17-feet tall, the aluminum structure is inset with blue and red dichroic glass, as a metaphor for police and fire, with the words “Commitment, Honor, Integrity, and Trust” to remind the public of the mission and values of both departments.
The lower level of the current Dublin Police Services facility at the Dublin Civic Center will be transformed into a cultural arts center, while the Dublin Parks and Community Services staff will move into the upper level of the building.