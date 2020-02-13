Dublin will again honor local veterans and active duty members of the Armed Services with banners displayed along Dougherty Road between Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
The banners will include name, rank, branch of service and a photo the honorees, along with whether they are active duty or a veteran. At the end of the display period, the banners will be presented to the honoree or the sponsor.
To qualify for the city’s Military Banner Program, honorees must be active duty members of the Armed Forces or honorably discharged veterans. They also must be current residents of Dublin, have immediate family members living in the city (spouse, parent, sibling, child or grandchild), or be a former resident of Dublin resident with a demonstrated long-term, positive impact on the community (subject to approval by the city).
Those who wish to sponsor an honoree should fill out the online application form at https://bit.ly/2SAU5my. Applications are due by March 25. There is a $230 fee. For more information about the Military Banner Program, contact Suzanne Iarla at (925) 833-6650.