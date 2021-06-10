The Dublin Parks Department will host three Family Campouts this summer, beginning with the weekend of June 19-20 at Schaefer Ranch Park, 9595 Dublin Boulevard.
The cost is $27 per person for residents, $30 per person for nonresidents, and includes dinner and campfire s’mores on Saturday and breakfast on Sunday. Staff will organize games and other activities.
Campers are responsible for bringing their own sleeping bags, tents, snacks, and personal items. Pets are not allowed.
For more information, contact Lauren Marriott at 925-556-4508 or lauren.marriott@dublin.ca.gov. To register, go to www.apmacrivecommunities.com/dublinrecguide.
Campouts are also scheduled for the weekends of July 17-18 at Emerald Glen Park and Aug. 7-8 at Alamo Creek Park.