DUBLIN — A Dublin middle school principal was placed on paid administrative leave this week after a video showing him in a heated exchange with a 15-year-old high school student and his mother was posted on social media.
Mark Neal, in his second year as principal at Wells Middle School, was removed from his post Monday, sparking three days of demonstrations in his favor from teachers, staff and parents throughout the week.
“The Dublin Unified School District is aware of an incident on the Wells Middle School campus involving Principal Mark Neal,” the Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) said in a statement. “Mr. Neal is now on paid administrative leave pending a full, thorough, and fair investigation of the situation. During his absence, Matt Britten will be the lead at Wells.”
The student’s mother, Lisa Archuleta Feliciano, refused a request for an interview with The Independent.
“I don’t want to speak to any more press,” Feliciano said. “I don’t want to make any comments or be interviewed. I want to protect my son.”
Felicano’s son surreptitiously recorded the video as he and his mother met with Neal in a school office on Monday. The video, which is posted on the mother’s Facebook page and went viral, ends with an apparent physical incident not caught on camera.
The teen told the San Jose Mercury News that in that off-camera moment, Neal slapped his phone from his hand and pushed a table against his mother to prevent her from picking it up.
Although she did not agree to an interview, Lisa Feliciano wrote on her Facebook page that the meeting became physical.
“Hit with a table at Wells thanks, Principle (sic),” she wrote.
Feliciano wrote on Facebook that she and her son met with Neal because of an incident that happened Friday. Her son, a high school student, stopped at the school because he saw a man yelling at his neighbor’s daughters.
“My son stepped in on his way to my mom’s, and he was not on campus,” she wrote. “We went for a meeting to clarify what happened, and that was the only reason we were there.”
The teen told the Mercury News that he stopped at 3:50 p.m. to confront the man.
School officials called police, who responded, interviewed him and sent him home, he said.
The mother wrote on Facebook that her son started the video recording on his cell phone during the Monday meeting when Neal became “aggressive.” The phone recorded the conversation, but the video was primarily pointed at the floor or under a table.
During the exchange, Neal and Lisa Feliciano raised their voices and talked over each other.
Neal explained to them he had dealt with the “girl drama” and a “dad who went overboard” outside the school and had worked it out.
“That’s how we do things. We worked things out,” Neal told them. “I just need you to understand, dude, you were not correct in what you did on Friday. I don’t care what you think, but you were not correct, dude. And I need you to not be around here after school. Not because of you. I don’t like high school kids here after school.”
Although the mother told Neal she understood, her son — who had remained quiet through the discussion — accused Neal of not telling the truth and said he never saw Neal outside the school.
After the principal interjected, the teen responded, “I’m talking to my mom.”
The discussion escalated into an argument with all three yelling at each other, prompting the boy to inform the principal he had the exchange on video.
The video then ended.
On her Facebook page, Feliciano — listed as a former Dublin High School Center for Performing Arts & Education student — accused DUSD of “racism, homophobia, bullying, cyber bullying that has been here for years” and referred to a police officer who apparently responded as a “straight punk.”
“I went to all these schools,” she wrote. “I know firsthand what sucks is some of these educators are still in our district. Dublin, do better.”
In another post, Feliciano said she was amazed that some people called her son disrespectful.
“You weren’t there,” she said. “My son retreated and backed up I tried explain to him to stop a grown (expletive) man. When I go to the Dr. I don’t expect my Dr. to strike me, when I goto the hospital I don’t expect them to hurt me, I expect professionalism with someone who works with teens with attitudes to be able to handle that situation 20 yrs. as an educator I expect better not be so aggressive with a mother and a child, period.”
On her Facebook page, friends commented in support of her and her son. Some backed the principal.
“Itt clearly is a video showing a school official losing his cool, for no good reason, actually, on defense, closed off, unapproachable, clearly has a predetermined opinion of your son, as if its based on gossip,” Jennifer Nascimento wrote. “ We ALL know how this town, loves the gossip!!”
Michael Saxby disagreed.
“There is no love like a mother's love but if that was my son this would be a different story,” Saxby wrote. “He would sit down and (be quiet)... If their policy is from what I understand high School boys are not supposed to be there then he ain't supposed to be there end of story.”
Neal’s removal spurred supportive demonstrations outside the campus. On Friday, about 40 people, including teachers, staff and parents, honked horns and rallied in Neal’s favor.
“This woman's intent was to divide and all she's done is make us stronger,” said Neal’s secretary, Jessica Mitchell.
Mitchell said she was involved in “all of the situations” but was prohibited from talking about it until the investigation is complete. Neal, she said, also is unable to defend himself.
“The social media video that is going around is a one-sided story to a days-long situation,” Mitchell said. “Stories have been done fully knowing that there's an investigation being done, and the principal can't tell his side of the story.”
The family’s story has changed as they meet with some reporters, Mitchell said.
“What happened on social media is not the truth,” Mitchell said.
Robbie Kreitz, a special education teacher who also serves as president of the Dublin Teachers Association, credited Neal with holding the campus together following a year of virtual classes.
“We want our principal back,” Kreitz said. “This staff is united. This staff is solid. The community is supportive.”
DUSD Superintendent Chris Funk said the district would conduct a “timely, thorough and fair investigation.”
Funk said Neal started his job with the district during the pandemic, building trust and a culture virtually.
“He is highly respected, and he brought stability during a time that was frantic,” Funk said. “This was an unfortunate incident. I don’t think it's the norm.”
Funk said that while working in the “kid business,” some can get under a principal’s skin. But, Funk said, principals are trained to de-escalate problems and remain professional.
Staff photographer Doug Jorgensen contributed to this article.