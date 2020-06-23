In a letter addressed to the community and dated June 23, Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) Superintendent Dave Marken announced his resignation.
He noted “ … what I brought to Dublin is no longer desired.”
The following is his letter in its entirety:
DUSD Staff and Community,
As many of you know, I have worked in Dublin Unified for 15 years. Over the years, I have held many different positions in this district. I love the people of this community and the staff who give tirelessly in our schools and to our students. That love, that focus, on our children has to be at the core of anyone working in public education.
A few years ago, I retired from a long career in education. I volunteered in my community, spent time with family and worked part time in an amazing organization that does phenomenal work with our disadvantaged high school students.
Then I got a call — call from Dublin Unified. It was a call asking me for my help, asking me to consider coming back to Dublin. To help fix some problems, to help bring people together. To build some bridges, to repair some bridges. To help move this district forward and make things better.
I thought about it. Did I really want to leave and go back into the trenches? Back to the day-to-day grind of a far-more-than full-time position? Was it worth it?
But it was Dublin. I made my concerns crystal clear. I was told, assured and reassured that I was wanted and needed, and that what I could bring to the table was what this district wanted and needed.
And so I accepted the role. I dove in completely.
Leading a school district isn't for the faint of heart. I never expected smooth sailing. But I kept telling myself that I was asked to come here. Asked to upend my life. Asked to come back and bring my knowledge, experience, expertise and passion for students back here to Dublin.
So I came in with the best of intentions. Wanting to help. Wanting to lead. WHY? The WHY is the key question. The WHY is because of our students.
Those intentions will not be met now. Those assurances that what I brought to Dublin is no longer desired.
I submitted my resignation today in closed session, and it was reported out in open session.
I am sorry that I wasn't able to finish everything I believed needed to be done. I want to apologize to our dedicated teachers, staff and administration. Most of all I want to apologize to the students and families in Dublin.
I truly hope someone else can somehow, some way, get it done. But that person will not be me.
I wish you the very best.
Dave Marken Ed.D